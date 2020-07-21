Functional and fashionable: Filipina serves her community by making reusable masks

Highlights Joan Ajero-Mercader started making face masks in March, anticipating that people would be needing them if the pandemic got worse.

For some, fashionable masks are more to wear.

She shares tips on choosing and wearing face masks.

"This ruling makes me feel more secure and safe. The spread of the virus becomes minimal," Joan Ajero-Mercader shares.











Anticipating the need

Even before the pandemic grew to the intensity it has, Joan has been making masks in anticipation of the strong need for them.





"I started making reusable masks in March. I posted a template on Facebook for those who wanted to make masks for personal use and for the vulnerable ones in our community."





Learning how to make face masks from a friend who is a designer, Joan admits that she didn't really know how to sew until she started on the project.





"Once I got the hang of sewing face masks, I gave some to my loved ones, my friends and their families so that they had protection just in case things got worse."





Choose and wear

When things got worse and the Victorian state government announced the mandatory wearing of masks, interest in the protective gear grew. Joan began charging for the masks to cover the cost of the materials.





"The face masks I make are fashionable and cool so as to entice people to wear them - especially kids and teens.





"I got feedback from some parents that their kids find them so cool that they even wear them around the house."





While their fashionability and 'coolness' make the masks enticing, Joan admits that functionality and safety are still the most important factors to consider when choosing and wearing them.





According to Joan, the following are critical to mask-wearing:





1. Use light to check for a mask's thickness.





Use light to test for a mask's thickness. Source: Steve Johnson from Pexels





The light from a torch will shine a light on how effective a mask is. If the light passes through the cloth, it is too thin.





"Don't make a mask too thick that you can't breathe either. Typically, a good mask will have three layers."





2. Masks should fit well and must cover both the nose and mouth.





Masks should fit well and must cover both the nose and mouth. Source: August de Richelieu of Pexels





When worn, masks should be snug, creating a vacuum around the nose and mouth so as to prevent the virus from entering.





3. Reusable masks should be washed after each use.





Reusable masks should be washed after each use. Source: Joan Mercader





"Surgical masks are good, but the problem is you have to change them every four hours of use. That costs money."





The good thing about reusable masks is that they can be utilised again and again. However, Joan stresses that they have to be washed after each use.





"Make sure to clean the inner and outer bits thoroughly, and dry the mask before use."





4. Masks should be handled properly.





Masks should be handled properly. Source: Pexels





As important as choosing and washing, masks should be handled properly to prevent the spread of the virus.





Aside from making sure only clean, properly-washed hands handle the mask, Joan says that it is important to avoid touching the front of it.





"It's important not to constantly fiddle with it once it is on."





Advice on how to make a mask is available via the Department of Health and Human Services Victoria.





