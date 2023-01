Available in other languages

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare says over the last 25 years Australian cases of diabetes have more than doubled to four per cent of the population.











That represents almost a million people.











While rates of type 1 diabetes have remained relatively stable, rates for type 2 diabetes are on the rise.











Over half of Australia's population is overweight or obese, putting them at greater risk of diabetes.











Is our health only going to get worse?