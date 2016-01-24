Future Fears... Superbugs

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Future Fears... SuperbugsPlay09:45SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.47MB)Published 25 January 2016 at 9:51amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Before the advent of antibiotics 70 years ago, an infected paper cut could mean a death sentence. Image: a super bug (public domain)Published 25 January 2016 at 9:51amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesDrugs revolutionized medicine; life-threatening infections could be prevented and treated within days. But now, more and more bacteria are learning how to avoid antibiotics. How do we face this growing problem? ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January