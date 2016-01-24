SBS Filipino

Future Fears... Superbugs

Published 25 January 2016
Before the advent of antibiotics 70 years ago, an infected paper cut could mean a death sentence. Image: a super bug (public domain)

Drugs revolutionized medicine; life-threatening infections could be prevented and treated within days.

 

But now, more and more bacteria are learning how to avoid antibiotics.

 

How do we face this growing problem?

 





