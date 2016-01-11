Future Hope: Employment

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Future Hope: EmploymentPlay08:50SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.05MB)Published 11 January 2016 at 2:11pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australia's jobs are undergoing major changes. Image : Will this be the future workplace? (public domain)Published 11 January 2016 at 2:11pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe recent slowdown of the mining boom, demographic shift towards aging population and construction boom are key factors that are changing Australia's labour market. What challenges and opportunities will Australian jobs face over the next 40 years? ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January