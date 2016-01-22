Future Hope....Healthy Ageing

Published 22 January 2016 at 5:11pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 5:30pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Australia's population is ageing. The Productivity Commission says by 2060, 14 per cent of Australians will be aged 75 years or older. With more of us living longer, what does the future of ageing look like? Image: Healthy Ageing (AAP)
