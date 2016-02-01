Future Hopes: Masculinity and Feminity

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Future Hopes: Masculinity and FeminityPlay11:14SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.15MB)Published 1 February 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pmBy Signe Dean, Olga KlepovaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Humans typically come in two sexes - male and female. But when it comes to gender, differences aren't clearly defined and have never been. Image: Equality among sexes (AAP)Published 1 February 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pmBy Signe Dean, Olga KlepovaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIn the next 40 years, can Australia reach gender equality? Will we see more female C-E-Os and house-husbands? Let us look at gender roles today and in the future.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January