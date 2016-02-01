SBS Filipino

Future Hopes: Masculinity and Feminity

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_470244.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 February 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Signe Dean, Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Humans typically come in two sexes - male and female. But when it comes to gender, differences aren't clearly defined and have never been. Image: Equality among sexes (AAP)

Published 1 February 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Signe Dean, Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the next 40 years, can Australia reach gender equality?

 

Will we see more female C-E-Os and house-husbands?

 

Let us look at gender roles today and in the future.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January