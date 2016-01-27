SBS Filipino

Future of of Philippine Tennis

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_469106.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 January 2016 at 12:01pm
By Dario Castaldo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sixteen-year-old Alberto Lim from Manila is currently number 17 junior player in the world and number 10 seed at the Australian Open. Image: Alberto Lim being interviewed by SBS Radio(SBS Radio)

Published 27 January 2016 at 12:01pm
By Dario Castaldo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
He reached the second round in doubles. He talked tennis in the Philippines, about his and his families sacrifices and about how "distracting" or stimulating can it be to share the location with the likes of Djokovic and Federer

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January