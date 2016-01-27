Future of of Philippine Tennis

He reached the second round in doubles. He talked tennis in the Philippines, about his and his families sacrifices and about how "distracting" or stimulating can it be to share the location with the likes of Djokovic and Federer
Published 27 January 2016 at 12:01pm
By Dario Castaldo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sixteen-year-old Alberto Lim from Manila is currently number 17 junior player in the world and number 10 seed at the Australian Open. Image: Alberto Lim being interviewed by SBS Radio(SBS Radio)
Published 27 January 2016 at 12:01pm
By Dario Castaldo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share