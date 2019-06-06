Gambling Harm Forum held in Melbourne

The Gambling Harm forum at the Capitol Theatre in Melbourne Source: SBS
Published 7 June 2019 at 8:29am, updated 7 June 2019 at 8:31am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Annalyn Violata

Available in other languages
The Ethnic Communities' Council of Victoria says there is an urgent need to tackle gambling problems in Australia. Former gambling addicts shared their stories at a forum in Melbourne (Thursday night), describing the cultural shame and stigma they feel.
