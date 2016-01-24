SBS Filipino

Gardening Conversation: Beth Zuppardo

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_468462.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 26 January 2016 at 12:37pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino gardening enthusiast Beth Zuppardo shares secrets on how to enjoy tropical vegetables in the harshest of winters. Image: Vegetables in Beth Zuppardo's garden (Supplied)

Published 24 January 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 26 January 2016 at 12:37pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Growing up in a farm, Zuppardo's green thumb seems not to have left her side. In an interview with SBS Filipino, she shares tips on gardening, composting and rainwater harvesting.





 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January