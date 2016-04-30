Gardening Conversation: From Anne's little garden

Upon arriving in Australia, due to boredom while awaiting the outcome of her application to work, she thought of gardening.
Vegetables - ingredients for Pakbet - harvested from Anne Hargreaves garden Source: Supplied
Anne Hargreaves was born in Tuguegarao, Cagayan Valley, in the Philippines. She grew up learning about planting from his father whose only occupation is planting bok choy that they supply to market retailers. Image: Vegetables - ingredients for Pakbet - harvested from Anne Hargreaves garden(Supplied)
