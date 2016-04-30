SBS Filipino

Gardening Conversation: From Anne's little garden

SBS Filipino

Vegetables - ingredients for Pakbet - harvested from Anne Hargreaves garden

Vegetables - ingredients for Pakbet - harvested from Anne Hargreaves garden Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 April 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 30 April 2016 at 1:17pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Anne Hargreaves was born in Tuguegarao, Cagayan Valley, in the Philippines. She grew up learning about planting from his father whose only occupation is planting bok choy that they supply to market retailers. Image: Vegetables - ingredients for Pakbet - harvested from Anne Hargreaves garden(Supplied)

Published 30 April 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 30 April 2016 at 1:17pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Upon arriving in Australia, due to boredom while awaiting the outcome of her application to work, she thought of gardening.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January