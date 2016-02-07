SBS Filipino

Gardening is More than Just...

Eggplant from Ruth Bungay-Roxas' garden

Source: Supplied

Published 7 February 2016 at 11:31am, updated 7 February 2016 at 12:46pm
By Christie Rivera
Available in other languages

More than its therapeutic values, gardening provides green thumb Ruth Bungay-Roxas enough daily household supply of fruits and veggies and the opportunity to be generous to friends, distributing her regular harvests for free.

Here's a video of her harvests



 

 

 

Here are some photos of fruits and veggies from her garden


 

