Gardening is More than Just...

Published 7 February 2016 at 11:31am, updated 7 February 2016 at 12:46pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
More than its therapeutic values, gardening provides green thumb Ruth Bungay-Roxas enough daily household supply of fruits and veggies and the opportunity to be generous to friends, distributing her regular harvests for free.
Here's a video of her harvests
Here are some photos of fruits and veggies from her garden