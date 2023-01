Available in other languages

University of Queensland's post-graduate student Erlyn Macarayan shares the important work of Gavi in delivering vaccines in low and middle income countries more effectively and efficiently.











She also shares recently receiving award from the Gro Brundtland Award in Taiwan and her other upcoming research studies in health.





Erlyn Macarayan (2nd from right) together with the other recipients of the Gro Brundtland Award in Taipei City, Taiwan Source: Tang Prize Foundation