Gay, lesbian teachers tell of discrimination at religious schools

Published 30 October 2018 at 2:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:42pm
By James Elton Pym, Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Teachers identifying as LGBTIQ+* and working at religious schools in Australia have described a “don’t ask, don’t tell”** culture in their workplaces. It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison moves to prevent religious schools rejecting children from attending them
