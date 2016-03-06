Gay Refugee Couple in Fear of Attacks on Nauru

The two men say they live in fear of violence in a country where gay sex is illegal.
Published 6 March 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Human rights groups are calling on the government to let two gay Iranian refugees leave Nauru and settle in Australia. Image: Tent accommodation at the government's detention centre, Nauru. (AAP)
Published 6 March 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share