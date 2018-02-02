Gender bias in workplace

SBS Filipino

Journalist Carrie Gracie outside BBC Broadcasting House in London

Journalist Carrie Gracie outside BBC Broadcasting House in London after she turned rise,Monday Jan 8, 2018.

Published 2 February 2018 at 11:58am
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

BBC journalist Carrie Gracie has told a British Parliamentary Committee the public broadcaster undervalued and belittled women to avoid admitting gender bias. Ms Gracie recently quit her post in China, revealing she was paid less than her male counterparts.

