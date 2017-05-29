SBS Filipino

Generations of market gardeners prove adaptation is key to success

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_691096.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 May 2017 at 10:16am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Rhiannon Elston, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Northern Adelaide is a melting pot of multiculturalism when it comes to horticulture. Image: Market gardening in Virginia, SA (SBS Small Business Secrets)

Published 29 May 2017 at 10:16am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Rhiannon Elston, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Greek and Italian migrants arrived first, then passed on their knowledge to the Vietnamese.

 

It is a tough business, where adaptation and innovation are key.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul