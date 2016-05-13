Geraldine Roman makes historical win

Published 13 May 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 4:35pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Geraldine Roman won the local seat for the first district of Bataan in the May 9 Philippine elections. She is the country's first transgender to be elected to office. One day, Roman says, she hopes that people will look beyond her gender and focus on her capabilities as a public servant. Image: Geraldine Roman (TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)
