German convicted of human trafficking

A German is convicted of human trafficking; no jeep fare hike in Cebu; Police Hotline set up; Comelec and Barangay to organise election seminar for youth; National Nutrition Council welcomes new laws on feeding program across the country; and education department urges teachers not to give students heavy assignments on weekends.
Source: Nick Melgar
Published 10 July 2018 at 2:43pm, updated 10 July 2018 at 2:55pm
Balitang Visayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City Hall (Melgar)
