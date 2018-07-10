SBS Filipino

German convicted of human trafficking

Cebu City Town Hall

Balitang Visayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City Hall (Melgar)

A German is convicted of human trafficking; no jeep fare hike in Cebu; Police Hotline set up; Comelec and Barangay to organise election seminar for youth;  National Nutrition Council welcomes new laws on feeding program across the country; and education department urges teachers not to give students heavy assignments on weekends.

