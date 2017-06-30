Geroge Pell to face historical sexual abuse claims

Published 30 June 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 30 June 2017 at 3:21pm
By Uma Rishi
Source: SBS

Australia's most senior Catholic, Cardinal George Pell has fronted the world's media, to again deny all charges now laid against him relating to historical claims of sexual assault offences. Cardinal Pell has been charged on summons to face multiple historic offences. Image: Cardinal George Pell and Vatican spokesman Greg Burke address the media at the Vatican (AAP)
