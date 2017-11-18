Get to know President Duterte's clothes designer

President Duterte's barong designed and tailored by Chardin davao Source: Richard Pulache
Published 18 November 2017 at 1:10pm, updated 18 November 2017 at 1:19pm
Source: SBS
Do you know who designs the President's clothes? A Mindanao designer from Chardin Davao named Richard Pulache designs the President's clothes including the checkered polo shirts that became a hot fashion in the Philippines, barong and pants.
