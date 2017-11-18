SBS Filipino

Get to know President Duterte's clothes designer

SBS Filipino

President Duterte's barong

President Duterte's barong designed and tailored by Chardin davao Source: Richard Pulache

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2017 at 1:10pm, updated 18 November 2017 at 1:19pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Do you know who designs the President's clothes? A Mindanao designer from Chardin Davao named Richard Pulache designs the President's clothes including the checkered polo shirts that became a hot fashion in the Philippines, barong and pants.

Published 18 November 2017 at 1:10pm, updated 18 November 2017 at 1:19pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul