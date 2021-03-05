Getting your COVID vaccination - the facts

Highlights Vaccinations will be given in five priority stages, beginning with those most at risk of contracting or developing complications from COVID-19

Soon, millions of Australians will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.





But those vaccinations will be given in five priority stages, beginning with those most at risk of contracting or developing complications from COVID-19.





If you’re confused about which group you’re in, you can access the government's eligibility checker online.





That will ask you a few questions about your age, health and occupation and then tell you what vaccine phase you’re in and roughly when that phase is set to begin.





Starting from the next phase - 1B - the Department of Health will publish a list of all the COVID-19 vaccination clinics, so you can find one near you

In the first 10 days of Australia's vaccine rollout, Scamwatch has already received more than 30 reports of vaccine-related scams







How do I book?

If you think your vaccine phase is coming up - how do you go about booking in?





You don't need to register for the vaccine or go on any kind of waiting list.





All you need to do is identify what phase of the rollout you fit into, and then make an appointment when it’s your turn to get the shot.





More than 4600 general practices have now been approved to administer the vaccine from the beginning of phase 1B.











What if I don't have a regular GP?

If you don't have a regular GP, that's ok - can you still get the vaccine.





Starting from the next phase - 1-B - the Department of Health will publish a list of all the COVID-19 vaccination clinics, so you can find one near you.





That will include GPs, pharmacies, and state and territory-run vaccination clinics.











Is the vaccine free?

The vaccine will be made freely available to everyone in Australia and you don't need Medicare to access it.





If you're not Medicare eligible, the Department of Health says you should register for an Individual Healthcare Identifier and book in to a Commonwealth-funded GP clinic or a state or territory-run vaccination clinic for your free vaccine.











Beware of vaccine scams

Officials also want you to be aware of how you shouldn't go about it - and how you can avoid being scammed.





In the first 10 days of Australia's vaccine rollout, Scamwatch has already received more than 30 reports of vaccine-related scams.





They have included investment scams, survey scams aimed at getting your personal information, phishing scams via email and fake vaccine insurance scams.





So, what can you do to avoid falling victim to a vaccine scam?





You should never have to hand over money for a vaccine and you should only be taking vaccine advice from the Department of Health or your doctor.











