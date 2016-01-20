What drives you to be charitable? Newly-crowned GK youth ambassador of WA Gareth Goerke has an unforgettable childhood experience that vowed himself to help the less fortunate, particularly those from his mother's homeland. Image: Gareth Goerke, right, holds his trophy with Cielo Franklin, WA SBS Filipino contributor
Published 20 January 2016 at 1:16pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Goerke, a school teacher, got out of his comfort zone, to organise at least three fund-raising activities.