SBS Filipino

GK Youth Ambassador of WA

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_467502.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2016 at 1:16pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

What drives you to be charitable? Newly-crowned GK youth ambassador of WA Gareth Goerke has an unforgettable childhood experience that vowed himself to help the less fortunate, particularly those from his mother's homeland. Image: Gareth Goerke, right, holds his trophy with Cielo Franklin, WA SBS Filipino contributor

Published 20 January 2016 at 1:16pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Goerke, a school teacher, got out of his comfort zone, to organise at least three fund-raising activities.

 

 

This is his story.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January