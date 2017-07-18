Watch Glenn Lumanta perform his original single "Silver".
Glenn Lumanta: In his element to find his own silver
Glenn Lumanta at SBS studios in Sydney Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata
Being true is an important element in his music writing. Although he came from a music-loving family, Glenn Lumanta is not always onstage. He has played instruments for some of known Australian musicians at the background, but this time, he is finding the path to his own limelight. Image: Glenn Lumanta playing music at SBS studios in Sydney (SBS Filipino/A. Violata)
