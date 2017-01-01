Global leaders call for unity in 2017

While the countdown brought parties and fireworks, it also came with heavy security and serious messages from world leaders.
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations Source: AAP/PA Wire
Published 2 January 2017 at 10:56am, updated 2 January 2017 at 11:14am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Millions of people around the globe have celebrated New Years Eve and welcomed in 2017. Image: Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations (AAP/PA Wire)
Published 2 January 2017 at 10:56am, updated 2 January 2017 at 11:14am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share