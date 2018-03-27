Global rallies call for tougher US gun controls

Survivors of last month's Florida school shooting led the March For Our Lives rallies, which were also held in other countries, including Australia.
Source: AAP
Published 27 March 2018 at 2:07pm, updated 27 March 2018 at 2:11pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hundreds of thousands of people have rallied across the United States, calling for stricter gun controls. Image: Demonstrators in Chicago (AAP)
Published 27 March 2018 at 2:07pm, updated 27 March 2018 at 2:11pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share