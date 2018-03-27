SBS Filipino

Global rallies call for tougher US gun controls

Demonstrators in Chicago

Published 27 March 2018 at 2:07pm, updated 27 March 2018 at 2:11pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Hundreds of thousands of people have rallied across the United States, calling for stricter gun controls. Image: Demonstrators in Chicago (AAP)

Survivors of last month's Florida school shooting led the March For Our Lives rallies, which were also held in other countries, including Australia.

