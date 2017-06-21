SBS Filipino

Global refugee numbers remain at record high

Published 21 June 2017 at 2:06pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 2:31pm
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The world's forcibly displaced population remains at an all-time high. New figures from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) show there are now over 65 million displaced people, largely from conflicts in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa

. Image: Palestinian refugee boys fill containers with drinking water from public taps during Ramadan, in the Gaza Strip (AAP)

