Glyssa Perez, in her Ms World Philippines journey

Glyssa Perez

Ms World Philippines 2017 1st Princess Source: Glyssa Perez' Facebook

Published 28 January 2018 at 1:28pm, updated 28 January 2018 at 1:41pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

"Beauty pageants have really opened my eyes. I saw an opportunity where I can do more and be more as a person in terms of serving my community". So says Miss World Philippines 2017 1st Princess Glyssa Perez as she shares her journey in competing and winning beauty pageants.

She adds that beauty pageants are great platform in doing charity and connecting to others to better serve the community.

Glyssa Perez
Glyssa Perez being awarded Ms World Philippines 1st Princess (Glyssa Perez' Facebook/Jhosh Rodriguez Photography) Source: Glyssa Perez' Facebook/Jhosh Rodriguez Photography


Glyssa started competing and winnning in beauty pageants at the young age of 16, taking her whole family along with as her support to all her competitions.

She recently has moved back to her parents' hometown in Bohol where she is very active locally being involved in a lot of charity works.

Glyssa Perez
Glyssa Perez (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Glyssa Perez
Glyssa Perez with our volunteer co-host Christina Danaee (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


To follow Glysssa Perez' journey, go to: https://www.facebook.com/glyssaperez/

