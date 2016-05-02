SBS Filipino

Going for gold but wrestler's road to Rio isn't paved with gold

Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar

Published 2 May 2016 at 10:41am
By Abby Dinham
Available in other languages

Vinod Kumar only became an Australian citizen last year and now he's preparing to represent his newly adopted country at the Olympic Games in Rio. Image: Vinod Kumar (SBS) Pupunta para sa ginto ngunit kalsada wrestler sa Rio ay hindi aspaltado na may ginto

After sweeping up the national wrestling titles, the Indian-born athlete is attempting to become the first Indian-Australian gold medallist.

