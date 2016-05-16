SBS Filipino

Gold Coast Hosts Australian Tourism Exchange

Published 16 May 2016
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from state by Erwin Cabucos Image: Gold Coast (Flickr/Phalinn Ool)

Gold Coast continues to host this week the biggest gathering of travel agents in the world called Australian Tourism Exchange; Queensland Department of Agriculture considers the past rainy season a failure as it confirms other areas are seriously affected by drought; four candidates in Queensland support marriage equality as International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is celebrated; Filipinos in Queensland warmly welcome the election of Rodrigo Duterte as the next Philippine president.

