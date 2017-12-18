SBS Filipino

Gold Coast light rail connection opens

Gol Coast light rail

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad take a ride on the Light Rail on the Gold Coast, Friday, November 24, 2017 Source: AAP

Published 18 December 2017 at 1:17pm, updated 18 December 2017 at 2:18pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the Sunshine State by Celeste Macintosh.

QLD Treasurer announces 'Robinhood' property tax; $440 million of Gold Coast light rail connection opens; Deb Frecklington reveals LNP shadow cabinet; Biosecurity SA requires recall of QLD mangoes; Places to visit in QLD this Christmas season

