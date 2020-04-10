SBS Filipino

Good Friday: A time to commemorate, appreciate and show gratitude

lighting of candles in a church

Catholics forego lighting of candles and attending mass on Good Friday with stage 3 restrictions in place. Source: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay

Published 10 April 2020 at 12:37pm
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Regardless of one's faith or religious belief, Good Friday might be an opportune time to take stock of everything that has transpired - good and bad. Father Rene Ramirez of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Maidstone Parish says the ways we express our faith may differ from one individual to another but what is essential is that it remains rooted in faith and optimism. Listen in.

