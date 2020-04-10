Good Friday: A time to commemorate, appreciate and show gratitude

Catholics forego lighting of candles and attending mass on Good Friday with stage 3 restrictions in place. Source: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay
Available in other languages
Regardless of one's faith or religious belief, Good Friday might be an opportune time to take stock of everything that has transpired - good and bad. Father Rene Ramirez of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Maidstone Parish says the ways we express our faith may differ from one individual to another but what is essential is that it remains rooted in faith and optimism. Listen in.
