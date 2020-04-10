Good Friday traditions: What are the changes brought about by COVID- 19?

Source: Aaron Burden
Published 10 April 2020 at 1:40pm, updated 10 April 2020 at 2:16pm
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Roman Catholics around the world are seeking alternative ways to replace the age-old traditions that go with commemorating Good Friday as strict quarantine measures are in place due to COVID-19. For some of our kababayans, meditation and some quiet time may do the trick. Listen in.
