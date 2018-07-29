SBS Filipino

Government accused of targeting migration-review agency

Visa Tribunal

Former High Court judge Ian Callinan Source: SBS

Published 29 July 2018
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
The Federal Government is facing accusations of targeting a key migration-review agency for political purposes after it foreshadowed a major shake-up of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The Government has ordered a wide-ranging inquiry after a series of tribunal decisions overruled government deportation orders.

