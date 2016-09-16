SBS Filipino

Government adapts proposed superannuation changes

Published 16 September 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 5:06pm
By Amanda Cavill
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Federal Government has announced a revised package of changes to its superannuation tax concessions. The original changes announced in the May 3rd budget sparked an angry backlash, including from sections of the Liberal Party, in the run-up to the July election.

