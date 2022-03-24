SBS Filipino

Government announces funding plans pre-Budget

SBS Filipino

Scott Morrison announces his government's mega-dam plan

Scott Morrison announces his government's mega-dam plan Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 March 2022 at 11:32am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Brooke Young, Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

The Federal Government is pledging to build a 5.4 billion-dollar mega dam in Queensland - in a pre-election cash splash. The announcement comes just a week out from the federal budget, with the coalition looking at ways to ease cost of living pressures.

Published 24 March 2022 at 11:32am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Brooke Young, Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The government says the project will create 7000 jobs and open up agricultural opportunities.
  • There's also speculation that a cut in the fuel excise, or a temporary freeze on its indexation, could be on the cards, while rumours spread about a potential one-off bonus payment to low and middle-income earners, to assist with the cost of living.
  • Labor is vowing to hand down its own budget before the end of the year if it wins the election.
The Prime Minister has been at a port in Townsville, promising to build a body of water in Queensland four times the size of Sydney Harbour.

"They're the sort of projects that shift the dial, that move the needle, when it comes to the wealth and the jobs and the strengthening of the economy that our country needs, because in these uncertain times what you need is an economy that is resilient, that is strong, that is being built to last for the future."

Listen to the audio

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Government announces funding plans pre-Budget image

Government announces funding plans pre-Budget

SBS Filipino

24/03/202205:21


 

Listen to SBS Filipino

Like and Follow on Facebook

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?