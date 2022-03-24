Government announces funding plans pre-Budget

Highlights The government says the project will create 7000 jobs and open up agricultural opportunities.

There's also speculation that a cut in the fuel excise, or a temporary freeze on its indexation, could be on the cards, while rumours spread about a potential one-off bonus payment to low and middle-income earners, to assist with the cost of living.

Labor is vowing to hand down its own budget before the end of the year if it wins the election.

The Prime Minister has been at a port in Townsville, promising to build a body of water in Queensland four times the size of Sydney Harbour.





"They're the sort of projects that shift the dial, that move the needle, when it comes to the wealth and the jobs and the strengthening of the economy that our country needs, because in these uncertain times what you need is an economy that is resilient, that is strong, that is being built to last for the future."





