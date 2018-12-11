Government announces increased funding for treatment of eating disorders

Advocacy groups fear the number of people living with an eating disorder in Australia is rising and under-recognised Source: Getty
Published 11 December 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 3:33pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Australians with severe eating disorders will for the first time have access to a comprehensive treatment plan under Medicare.
