Government announces national plan to target elder abuse

Published 22 February 2018 at 4:34pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 4:54pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Elder abuse can be financial, physical or emotional, and analysts say it is a growing problem in Australia. Now, the Federal Government has announced it will formulate a national plan to combat the issue. The plan will be intended to tackle the neglect and exploitation of older people in all their forms.
