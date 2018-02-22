SBS Filipino

Government announces national plan to target elder abuse

SBS Filipino

national plan to combat elder abuse

Attorney-General Christian Porter Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 February 2018 at 4:34pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 4:54pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Elder abuse can be financial, physical or emotional, and analysts say it is a growing problem in Australia. Now, the Federal Government has announced it will formulate a national plan to combat the issue. The plan will be intended to tackle the neglect and exploitation of older people in all their forms.

Published 22 February 2018 at 4:34pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 4:54pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul