Government announces rescue package for Victoria's childcare sector

A small group of children play at the Robertson Street Kindy Childcare Centre in Helensburgh south of Sydney.

A small group of children play at the Robertson Street Kindy Childcare Centre in Helensburgh south of Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 7 August 2020 at 12:01pm, updated 7 August 2020 at 12:07pm
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The Federal Government has announced a new rescue package for Victoria's childcare sector, as the state goes into lockdown.

Highlights
  • The federal government has finally come up with a bail-out package to try and prop up the sector
  • The Prime Minister says the childcare support scheme will cost $33 million
  • Providers with attendance drops of more than 70 per cent will get a higher top-up payment and a 5 per cent top-up payment for affected centres in Melbourne
The scheme will give childcare centres additional funding, so they can waive fees for parents who keep their kids at home.

"And I would say to parents, please, keep your children enrolled. It won't cost you anything to do so. But it means, as we come out of this pandemic, those positions will be there for you at your child care centre, so once you go back to work, the positions there, it's available to you and it means it will be much more seamless for you to be able to get back to work once we've got through this pandemic," says Federal Education Minister, Dan Tehan.

 

