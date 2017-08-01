The Coalition has branded the move a "lazy and cynical envy tax."
Government attacks Labor's plan to hit family trusts
Published 1 August 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 1 August 2017 at 12:43pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has dismissed as desperation the Government's dismissal of his plan to crack down on high-income earners using family trusts to minimise income tax. Image: Bill Shorten, left, and Chris Bowen after the announcement (AAP)
Published 1 August 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 1 August 2017 at 12:43pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share