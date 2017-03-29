SBS Filipino

Government backs off extradition treaty with China

Published 29 March 2017 at 1:41pm
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Pressure from the Opposition and the Coalition's own backbench has forced the Federal Government to back off on a controversial extradition treaty with China. MPs and senators ranging from Cory Bernardi to the Greens have questioned the ethics of sending alleged criminals to face trial in China, citing the country's human-rights record. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says the Government will shelve the bill for now but she plans to hold further talks with China's ambassador in the coming days. Image: Julie Bishop ... backs away from treaty (AAP)

