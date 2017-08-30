Government cracks down on employers not paying super for workers

Image: Construction workers in Melbourne (AAP)
Published 30 August 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:39am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Laurie Lawira
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government is targeting employers who are not paying their workers their full compulsory superannuation entitlements. The Australian Taxation Office has found around five per cent of Australia's employers are not meeting their obligations.
Published 30 August 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:39am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Laurie Lawira
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share