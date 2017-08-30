SBS Filipino

Government cracks down on employers not paying super for workers

Published 30 August 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:39am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Laurie Lawira
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The federal government is targeting employers who are not paying their workers their full compulsory superannuation entitlements. The Australian Taxation Office has found around five per cent of Australia's employers are not meeting their obligations.

 Image: Construction workers in Melbourne (AAP)

