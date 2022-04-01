SBS Filipino

Government creates Permanent Residency pathway for 482 visa short-term stream visa holders

Australia Skilled Migration

Source: Getty Images

Published 1 April 2022 at 12:12pm
By TJ Correa
Permanent residency option to Short-term Skilled Occupation List (STSOL) occupation will be effective 01 July 2022.

Highlights
  • 482 Visa or Temporary Skill Shortage visa is a temporary visa that lets an employer sponsor a suitably skilled worker to fill a position they can’t find a suitably skilled Australian to fill.
  • Before opening up to short-term stream, permanent residency pathway option is only available for Medium and Long-Term Strategic Skill List (MLTSSL)
  • According to Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo, changes has been introduced to recognise temporary skilled visa holders who stayed in the country during this pandemic.
May hawak ng 482 Visa short-term stream, may pagkakataon ng maging Permanent Resident

01/04/202210:43


