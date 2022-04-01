Government creates Permanent Residency pathway for 482 visa short-term stream visa holders

Highlights
- 482 Visa or Temporary Skill Shortage visa is a temporary visa that lets an employer sponsor a suitably skilled worker to fill a position they can’t find a suitably skilled Australian to fill.
- Before opening up to short-term stream, permanent residency pathway option is only available for Medium and Long-Term Strategic Skill List (MLTSSL)
- According to Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo, changes has been introduced to recognise temporary skilled visa holders who stayed in the country during this pandemic.
May hawak ng 482 Visa short-term stream, may pagkakataon ng maging Permanent Resident
SBS Filipino
01/04/202210:43
