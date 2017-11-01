SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Government defends quality of flu vaccine

Published 1 November 2017 at 1:50pm, updated 1 November 2017 at 2:00pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The death of a Melbourne mother from flu-like symptoms has caused some to question the quality of this year's flu vaccine.

Some doctors say it was a lower strength version, a claim the government strenuously denies.

