Government defends quality of flu vaccine

Some doctors say it was a lower strength version, a claim the government strenuously denies.
Vials of flu vaccine Source: AAP
Published 1 November 2017 at 1:50pm, updated 1 November 2017 at 2:00pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The death of a Melbourne mother from flu-like symptoms has caused some to question the quality of this year's flu vaccine.
Published 1 November 2017 at 1:50pm, updated 1 November 2017 at 2:00pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share