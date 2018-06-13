SBS Filipino

Government drops concession for pensioners' citizenship fees

file photo

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton Source: AAP

Published 13 June 2018 at 5:14pm, updated 14 June 2018 at 2:53pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Turnbull Government has dropped a concession that gave disadvantaged pensioners a discount when applying for Australian citizenship. The new rules are due to take effect on July the 1st, but there are already moves to reverse the changes on the floor of parliament.

