Government gives a Gonski 2.0

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) and Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) and Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham Source: AAP

Published 26 June 2017 at 10:41am, updated 26 June 2017 at 1:28pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The federal government's $23.5 billion school funding package has finally passed the senate.

Available in other languages
It took a marathon debate to get the package over the line, thanks to votes from the One Nation Party, the Nick Xenophon Team, and crossbenchers Derryn Hinch, Jacqui Lambie, and Lucy Gichuhi.

