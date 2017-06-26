It took a marathon debate to get the package over the line, thanks to votes from the One Nation Party, the Nick Xenophon Team, and crossbenchers Derryn Hinch, Jacqui Lambie, and Lucy Gichuhi.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) and Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham Source: AAP
Published 26 June 2017 at 10:41am, updated 26 June 2017 at 1:28pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government's $23.5 billion school funding package has finally passed the senate. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) and Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham (AAP) Government gives a Gonski 2.0
Published 26 June 2017 at 10:41am, updated 26 June 2017 at 1:28pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share