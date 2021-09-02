SBS Filipino

Government grilled over Jobkeeper's lack of transparency

Australian Taxation Office

The Australian Taxation Office at Lang Street in Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 3 September 2021 at 3:20am, updated 3 September 2021 at 1:43pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The Federal Government is resisting pressure to actively recover JobKeeper payments from profitable companies, after it was revealed thousands of businesses doubled or tripled their earnings while on the wage subsidy scheme.

Highlights
  • The federal COVID support payment, Jobkeeper, is being derided for losing taxpayer funds.
  • The Opposition is questioning the government's resistance to taking back JobKeeper payments from profitable companies.
  • The latest independent data reveals that 20,000 businesses managed to triple their turnover, while receiving a total of $370 million in Jobkeeper subsidies.
  • Around 15,000 companies doubled their earnings while receiving $320 million in JobKeeper payments.
The Opposition wants businesses to repay taxpayers' money, while others are calling for them to be publicly revealed.

 

 

