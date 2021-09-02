Government grilled over Jobkeeper's lack of transparency

Highlights
- The federal COVID support payment, Jobkeeper, is being derided for losing taxpayer funds.
- The Opposition is questioning the government's resistance to taking back JobKeeper payments from profitable companies.
- The latest independent data reveals that 20,000 businesses managed to triple their turnover, while receiving a total of $370 million in Jobkeeper subsidies.
- Around 15,000 companies doubled their earnings while receiving $320 million in JobKeeper payments.
The Opposition wants businesses to repay taxpayers' money, while others are calling for them to be publicly revealed.
