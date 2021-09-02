Government grilled over Jobkeeper's lack of transparency

Highlights The federal COVID support payment, Jobkeeper, is being derided for losing taxpayer funds.

The Opposition is questioning the government's resistance to taking back JobKeeper payments from profitable companies.

The latest independent data reveals that 20,000 businesses managed to triple their turnover, while receiving a total of $370 million in Jobkeeper subsidies.

Around 15,000 companies doubled their earnings while receiving $320 million in JobKeeper payments.

The Opposition wants businesses to repay taxpayers' money, while others are calling for them to be publicly revealed.

















