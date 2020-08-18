SBS Filipino

Government in 'advanced negotiations' to produce COVID vaccine in Australia

SBS Filipino

COVID-19 clinical trial participants undertake Phase 1 dosing with Nucleus Network

clinical trial participants are given a coronavirus vaccine in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Source: Nucleus Network/ABC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2020 at 1:19pm, updated 18 August 2020 at 4:13pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian government say it's in 'advanced negotiations' with a range of different companies regarding a coronavirus vaccine.

Published 18 August 2020 at 1:19pm, updated 18 August 2020 at 4:13pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom