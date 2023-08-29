Government increases savings required for applying for a student visa in Australia

The government has implemented several changes for student visa applications, including increased required savings and the removal of the concurrent study function. Source: Pixabay / Pexels

The government has implemented several changes for student visa applications, including increased required savings and the removal of the concurrent study function.

Key Points
  • Starting from October 1st, applicants for a student visa in Australia will need to have savings amounting to $24,505, which is a 17% increase.
  • The government has also eliminated the concurrent study function, also known as concurrent enrollment or dual study, which was a loophole in the migration system.
  • Amid the government's consideration of fake applications and the provider's refusal rate, deceitful and fraudulent education services are facing suspension.
  • Education advocate Raul Hernandez reminded individuals to carefully assess the education and migration agents they engage with.
Savings na kailangan ng mga aplikante ng student visa sa Australia, tinaasan ng gobyerno

