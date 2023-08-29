Government increases savings required for applying for a student visa in Australia

Key Points
- Starting from October 1st, applicants for a student visa in Australia will need to have savings amounting to $24,505, which is a 17% increase.
- The government has also eliminated the concurrent study function, also known as concurrent enrollment or dual study, which was a loophole in the migration system.
- Amid the government's consideration of fake applications and the provider's refusal rate, deceitful and fraudulent education services are facing suspension.
- Education advocate Raul Hernandez reminded individuals to carefully assess the education and migration agents they engage with.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Savings na kailangan ng mga aplikante ng student visa sa Australia, tinaasan ng gobyerno
SBS Filipino
29/08/202309:01