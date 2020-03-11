Government lays groundwork to manage coronavirus impact

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the Australian Financial Review (AFR) summit, Investing for Growth, at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney, Tuesday, March 10 Source: AAP
Published 11 March 2020 at 2:51pm
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has laid out the groundwork ahead of a stimulus package to manage COVID-19's impact on Australia's economy.
Published 11 March 2020 at 2:51pm
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share