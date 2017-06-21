Government looks to Greens, crossbench on school funding

Image: Liberal senator Chris Back ... may cross floor (AAP)
Published 21 June 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 2:16pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Turnbull Government is racing to pass its controversial changes to school funding by the end of the week, when parliament disbands for the long winter break. With one Coalition senator now threatening to cross the floor and vote against his colleagues, a deal with the Greens and crossbenchers is the Government's best chance.
